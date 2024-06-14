We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is AppLovin (APP) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has AppLovin (APP - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
AppLovin is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 316 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AppLovin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APP's full-year earnings has moved 19.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, APP has moved about 89.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 5.4%. As we can see, AppLovin is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Harte-Hanks (HHS - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.8%.
Over the past three months, Harte-Hanks' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 34.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, AppLovin belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 173 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.4% so far this year, so APP is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Harte-Hanks belongs to the Advertising and Marketing industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #65. The industry has moved -3.4% year to date.
Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on AppLovin and Harte-Hanks as they attempt to continue their solid performance.