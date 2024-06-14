Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Has Cintas (CTAS) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Read MoreHide Full Article

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Cintas (CTAS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Cintas is one of 222 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cintas is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTAS' full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CTAS has returned about 14.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 5.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Cintas is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Eaton (ETN - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 36.4%.

For Eaton, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cintas belongs to the Uniform and Related industry, which includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.2% so far this year, so CTAS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Eaton belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #19. The industry has moved +17.7% year to date.

Cintas and Eaton could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) - free report >>

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks sectors stock-market-sectors