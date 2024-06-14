We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Cintas (CTAS) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Cintas (CTAS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Cintas is one of 222 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cintas is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTAS' full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that CTAS has returned about 14.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 5.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Cintas is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Eaton (ETN - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 36.4%.
For Eaton, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Cintas belongs to the Uniform and Related industry, which includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.2% so far this year, so CTAS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Eaton belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #19. The industry has moved +17.7% year to date.
Cintas and Eaton could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.