We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Abercrombie & Fitch is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Abercrombie & Fitch is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF's full-year earnings has moved 23.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that ANF has returned about 116.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 11.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Abercrombie & Fitch is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Texas Roadhouse (TXRH - Free Report) . The stock is up 40% year-to-date.
For Texas Roadhouse, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Abercrombie & Fitch belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.5% this year, meaning that ANF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Texas Roadhouse belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #144. The industry has moved -2.1% year to date.
Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Abercrombie & Fitch and Texas Roadhouse as they attempt to continue their solid performance.