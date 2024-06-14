We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is PlayAGS (AGS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is PlayAGS (AGS - Free Report) . AGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 26.70, which compares to its industry's average of 27.02. Over the past year, AGS's Forward P/E has been as high as 82.68 and as low as -158.06, with a median of 47.09.
Investors should also recognize that AGS has a P/B ratio of 6.35. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. AGS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 11.06. Within the past 52 weeks, AGS's P/B has been as high as 6.46 and as low as 3.23, with a median of 4.64.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in PlayAGS's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AGS is an impressive value stock right now.