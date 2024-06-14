Honda (HMC) & Mitsubishi Form JV to Create Budget BEV Brand

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. ( HMC Quick Quote HMC - Free Report) and Mitsubishi Corporation are set to form a 50/50 joint venture (JV), ALTNA Co., Ltd., in July 2024. The JV is aimed at advancing EV implementation and decarbonization. Combining Honda's EV and battery technologies with Mitsubishi's power-generation expertise, ALTNA will offer mobility services to reduce EV ownership costs and develop power-supply operations for long-term battery use. ALTNA will handle battery leasing, repurposing and intelligent charging. Seiichi Fukui will become the representative director, president and chief executive of ALTNA. Per Toshiro Mibe, president of Honda, the company is developing a comprehensive EV value chain encompassing everything from raw material procurement to EV production and battery repurposing and recycling. The new battery electric vehicle (BEV) version of the N-VAN, which is scheduled to launch in October 2024, will offer a spacious cargo area with a flat, low floor, high ceiling and a large passenger-side opening due to the absence of a center pillar. It serves as a remote power source and is silent to drive. With a range of 152 miles per charge in WLTC mode, the BEV is suitable for commercial deliveries, charging in 4.5 hours at 6 kW or 30 minutes at 50 kW. It features Honda’s battery cooling and heating system to mitigate performance degradation. Four versions, including the e: L4 4-seater and e: Fun for hobbyists, cater to various commercial and private needs. ALTNA's battery leasing business will begin with the Honda N-VAN EV. ALTNA will own and monitor the leased batteries, ensuring their long-term use and repurposing them for grid storage post-automotive use, thus reducing costs for EV users. ALTNA will repurpose end-of-life EV batteries for grid stability and renewable energy utilization, ensuring recycling for resource efficiency. Its smart charging plans will optimize electricity costs by avoiding peak hours and leveraging surplus renewable energy, potentially offering V2G services in the future. In another development, Honda has partnered with Emporia, a leader in energy management technology, to innovate in-home energy management. This collaboration includes a strategic investment by Honda in Emporia and a joint development agreement in North America focusing on smart EV charging and home energy management. Together, the companies aim to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enhance energy efficiency and support Honda's goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Honda (HMC) & Mitsubishi Form JV to Create Budget BEV Brand
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) and Mitsubishi Corporation are set to form a 50/50 joint venture (JV), ALTNA Co., Ltd., in July 2024. The JV is aimed at advancing EV implementation and decarbonization.
Combining Honda's EV and battery technologies with Mitsubishi's power-generation expertise, ALTNA will offer mobility services to reduce EV ownership costs and develop power-supply operations for long-term battery use. ALTNA will handle battery leasing, repurposing and intelligent charging. Seiichi Fukui will become the representative director, president and chief executive of ALTNA.
Per Toshiro Mibe, president of Honda, the company is developing a comprehensive EV value chain encompassing everything from raw material procurement to EV production and battery repurposing and recycling.
The new battery electric vehicle (BEV) version of the N-VAN, which is scheduled to launch in October 2024, will offer a spacious cargo area with a flat, low floor, high ceiling and a large passenger-side opening due to the absence of a center pillar. It serves as a remote power source and is silent to drive.
With a range of 152 miles per charge in WLTC mode, the BEV is suitable for commercial deliveries, charging in 4.5 hours at 6 kW or 30 minutes at 50 kW. It features Honda’s battery cooling and heating system to mitigate performance degradation. Four versions, including the e: L4 4-seater and e: Fun for hobbyists, cater to various commercial and private needs.
ALTNA's battery leasing business will begin with the Honda N-VAN EV. ALTNA will own and monitor the leased batteries, ensuring their long-term use and repurposing them for grid storage post-automotive use, thus reducing costs for EV users.
ALTNA will repurpose end-of-life EV batteries for grid stability and renewable energy utilization, ensuring recycling for resource efficiency. Its smart charging plans will optimize electricity costs by avoiding peak hours and leveraging surplus renewable energy, potentially offering V2G services in the future.
In another development, Honda has partnered with Emporia, a leader in energy management technology, to innovate in-home energy management. This collaboration includes a strategic investment by Honda in Emporia and a joint development agreement in North America focusing on smart EV charging and home energy management. Together, the companies aim to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enhance energy efficiency and support Honda's goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.
