Smith & Nephew's (SNN) CORIOGRAPH to Aid Arthroplasty Procedure

Smith & Nephew SNATS ( SNN Quick Quote SNN - Free Report) recently announced the launch of its new CORIOGRAPH Pre-Operative Planning and Modeling Services. This launch is likely to provide personalized solutions for surgeons and patients across partial and total knee arthroplasty procedures.
CORIOGRAPGH is intended to be used exclusively with the CORI Surgical System, the only robotically assisted orthopedic system that allows surgeons to select whether to perform a preoperative MRI scan or not by providing intraoperative image-free or image-based registration.
More on the Launch
CORIOGRAPH Pre-Operative Planning and Modeling Services are designed to optimize procedures and enable intraoperative efficiencies in conjunction with new RI.KNEE ROBOTICS 3.0 Software. It includes image-agnostic registration functionality, including image-based and image-free offerings. It also includes an optimized knee offering with support for pre-cut tensioning with the CORI Digital Tensioner.
With the launch of CORIOGRAPH Pre-Operative Planning and Modeling Services, SNN’s robotics ecosystem and individualized surgery are likely to take a significant leap forward. This will improve the efficiency of robotically assisted procedures even further when paired with the CORI Digital Tensioner. The first procedure using CORIOGRAPH Pre-Operative Planning and Modeling Services and RI.KNEE ROBOTICS 3.0 Software was recently completed by Dr. Steven Haas, orthopedic surgeon and chief of Knee Service at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. More on CORI Surgical System
The CORI surgical system is an advanced and efficient handheld robotics-assisted platform for total and unicompartmental knee arthroplasty. The solution is ideal for outpatient surgery and ambulatory surgical centers. It is backed by the company’s Real Intelligence digital solution.
Through patient interaction, pre-operative planning, digital and robotic surgery, post-operative assessment, and outcomes measurement, Real Intelligence solution addresses clinical difficulties across the continuum of care. Real Intelligence digital ecosystem's solutions enable healthcare practitioners to leverage outcomes data to more effectively tailor patient-specific treatments.
CORI includes new camera technology, which is over four times faster, offers more efficient cutting technology with twice the cutting volume, and aims to result in a faster robotic surgical procedure. CORI is surgeon-controlled handheld robotics, and its modular design will enable it to be scaled across the orthopedic service line.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by
Mordor Intelligence, with a growth rate of 4.7%, the global knee replacement market, which is valued at $11.7 billion in 2024, is expected to reach more than $14.8 billion by 2029.
An increase in the number of bone-related disorders, accidents and obesity, and the convenience of advanced designs are expected to boost the growth of the market.
Given the market potential, Smith & Nephew’s latest launch is likely to boost its business and generate additional revenues.
Notable Developments
In April, SNN announced an exclusive distribution agreement with NAVBIT, a specialized player in surgical technology. This exclusive partnership, unveiled during the Australian Orthopedics Association COE Meeting in Sydney, marks a significant step in expanding its implant business in Australia.
Price Performance
For the past six months, SNN’s shares have plunged 2.9% against the
