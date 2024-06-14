Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Chipotle Mexican Grill (
CMG Quick Quote CMG - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $3,271.71, indicating a +0.2% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.04% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.15%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.12%.
The the stock of Mexican food chain has risen by 3.79% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.37% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 4.15%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 24, 2024. On that day, Chipotle Mexican Grill is projected to report earnings of $15.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.16%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.92 billion, showing a 16.26% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $55.30 per share and revenue of $11.35 billion, which would represent changes of +23.27% and +14.97%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.03% increase. Right now, Chipotle Mexican Grill possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 59.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.31, which means Chipotle Mexican Grill is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.6. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
