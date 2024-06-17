We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Strength Seen in Aurinia (AUPH): Can Its 5.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH - Free Report) shares rallied 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $5.65. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 7.3% loss over the past four weeks.
The sudden soar in the stock price of the company is likely due to the positive momentum built around its pipeline. Aurinia's sole-marketed product, Lupkynis, is approved in the United States for the treatment of lupus nephritis. The product has witnessed solid uptake since its launch and is expected to perform well in the quarters ahead. Additionally, the company is also exploring alternative approaches for its pre-clinical candidate, AUR200.
This biotechnology company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +112.5%. Revenues are expected to be $54.89 million, up 32.3% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Aurinia, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AUPH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
