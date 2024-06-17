Should You Invest in the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)?

Launched on 10/26/2005, the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (
PPA Quick Quote PPA - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Industrials - Aerospace & Defense segment of the equity market.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Aerospace & Defense is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 4, placing it in top 25%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $3.27 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Aerospace & Defense segment of the equity market. PPA seeks to match the performance of the SPADE Defense Index before fees and expenses.
The SPADE Defense Index is comprised of approximately 50 U.S. companies whose shares are listed on a U.S. Exchange. These are companies that are principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture, operation and support of defense, military, homeland security and space operations.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.58%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.61%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 94.40% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Rtx Corp (
RTX Quick Quote RTX - Free Report) accounts for about 6.76% of total assets, followed by Lockheed Martin Corp ( LMT Quick Quote LMT - Free Report) and Boeing Co/the ( BA Quick Quote BA - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 52.26% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF return is roughly 10.73% and was up about 24.94% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 06/17/2024), respectively. PPA has traded between $78.19 and $105.73 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 0.93 and standard deviation of 17.34% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 53 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, PPA is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (
XAR Quick Quote XAR - Free Report) tracks S&P Aerospace & Defense Select Industry Index and the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ( ITA Quick Quote ITA - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has $2.10 billion in assets, iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has $6.22 billion. XAR has an expense ratio of 0.35% and ITA charges 0.40%. Bottom Line
