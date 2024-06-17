Back to top

Should Value Investors Buy Matador Resources (MTDR) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Matador Resources (MTDR - Free Report) . MTDR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.17. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.97. Over the past year, MTDR's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.96 and as low as 5.63, with a median of 7.53.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is MTDR's P/B ratio of 1.54. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.34. Over the past 12 months, MTDR's P/B has been as high as 2.13 and as low as 1.53, with a median of 1.77.

Finally, we should also recognize that MTDR has a P/CF ratio of 4.06. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 7.37. Over the past year, MTDR's P/CF has been as high as 5.42 and as low as 3.50, with a median of 4.63.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Matador Resources's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MTDR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.


