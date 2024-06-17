Back to top

Should Value Investors Buy Mayville Engineering (MEC) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Mayville Engineering (MEC - Free Report) . MEC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.66. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.39. Over the past year, MEC's Forward P/E has been as high as 33.93 and as low as 12.83, with a median of 16.04.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. MEC has a P/S ratio of 0.56. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.32.

Finally, we should also recognize that MEC has a P/CF ratio of 7.59. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 27.01. Over the past 52 weeks, MEC's P/CF has been as high as 7.77 and as low as 5, with a median of 6.19.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Mayville Engineering is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MEC feels like a great value stock at the moment.


