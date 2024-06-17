We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. is one of 1043 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARQT's full-year earnings has moved 35.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, ARQT has gained about 167.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 5.5% on average. As we can see, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Boston Scientific (BSX - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 32.8%.
Over the past three months, Boston Scientific's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 502 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.5% this year, meaning that ARQT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Boston Scientific, however, belongs to the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this 91-stock industry is ranked #139. The industry has moved +3.5% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. and Boston Scientific. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.