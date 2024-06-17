We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Booz Allen Hamilton is one of 316 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Booz Allen Hamilton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAH's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, BAH has gained about 17.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 5.2% on average. This shows that Booz Allen Hamilton is outperforming its peers so far this year.
MoneyLion Inc. (ML - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 36.2%.
For MoneyLion Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2516.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Booz Allen Hamilton belongs to the Government Services industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.1% so far this year, so BAH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, MoneyLion Inc. falls under the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #59. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.4%.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Booz Allen Hamilton and MoneyLion Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.