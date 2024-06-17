We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Arista Networks (ANET) This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Arista Networks is one of 619 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Arista Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, ANET has gained about 39.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 10.3% on average. This shows that Arista Networks is outperforming its peers so far this year.
AppFolio (APPF - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 33.6%.
For AppFolio, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Arista Networks belongs to the Communication - Components industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 31% so far this year, so ANET is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, AppFolio falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 138 stocks and is ranked #74. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.8%.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Arista Networks and AppFolio. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.