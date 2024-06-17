We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Navios Maritime Partners LP is one of 132 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NMM's full-year earnings has moved 8.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that NMM has returned about 68.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 5.9% on average. This means that Navios Maritime Partners LP is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Transportation sector, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 35.8%.
The consensus estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp's current year EPS has increased 248.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Navios Maritime Partners LP belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.9% this year, meaning that NMM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Navios Maritime Partners LP and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp as they could maintain their solid performance.