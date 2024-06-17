Back to top

Is Carlisle Companies (CSL) Stock Outpacing Its Conglomerates Peers This Year?

The Conglomerates group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Carlisle (CSL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Carlisle is one of 25 companies in the Conglomerates group. The Conglomerates group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carlisle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSL's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CSL has gained about 29.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Conglomerates group have lost about 1.1% on average. As we can see, Carlisle is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Conglomerates sector, Griffon (GFF - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.3%.

Over the past three months, Griffon's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Carlisle belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.1% so far this year, so CSL is performing better in this area. Griffon is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Conglomerates stocks should continue to track Carlisle and Griffon. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.


