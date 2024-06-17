We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Avino Silver (ASM) This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Avino Silver (ASM - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Avino Silver is one of 241 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Avino Silver is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM's full-year earnings has moved 100% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ASM has gained about 69.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have lost about 4.7% on average. As we can see, Avino Silver is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, DuPont de Nemours (DD - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.6%.
Over the past three months, DuPont de Nemours' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Avino Silver belongs to the Mining - Silver industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.7% so far this year, so ASM is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, DuPont de Nemours belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry. This 29-stock industry is currently ranked #140. The industry has moved -1.8% year to date.
Avino Silver and DuPont de Nemours could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.