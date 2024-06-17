Archer Daniels Midland Company ( ADM Quick Quote ADM - Free Report) continues to be troubled by the sluggishness across its Nutrition unit. This led to a year-over-year segment revenue dip of 0.9% in first-quarter 2024, following a year-over-year decline of 6.7% in the preceding quarter. Adjusted operating profit for the segment also fell by a significant 39% compared with the same period last year. Within this segment, human nutrition reported an operating profit of $76 million, down $62 million from the prior year due to unplanned downtime at Decatur East and market normalization in restaurants, thus impacting margins. Management anticipates reporting a decline in the nutrition segment from the year-ago levels for the second-quarter 2024, primarily due to challenges in specialty ingredients. However, it expects to witness another quarter of sequential improvement owing to progress in demand fulfillment. Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 1.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 9.6%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Do Strategic Initiatives Hold Potential?
Can Archer Daniels' (ADM) Strategic Endeavors Aid the Stock?
Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM - Free Report) continues to be troubled by the sluggishness across its Nutrition unit. This led to a year-over-year segment revenue dip of 0.9% in first-quarter 2024, following a year-over-year decline of 6.7% in the preceding quarter.
Adjusted operating profit for the segment also fell by a significant 39% compared with the same period last year. Within this segment, human nutrition reported an operating profit of $76 million, down $62 million from the prior year due to unplanned downtime at Decatur East and market normalization in restaurants, thus impacting margins.
Management anticipates reporting a decline in the nutrition segment from the year-ago levels for the second-quarter 2024, primarily due to challenges in specialty ingredients. However, it expects to witness another quarter of sequential improvement owing to progress in demand fulfillment.
Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 1.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 9.6%.
Do Strategic Initiatives Hold Potential?
Archer Daniels has been making substantial strides in its three strategic pillars: optimize, drive and growth. It is focused on expanding the alternative protein production in Decatur, IL, and starch production in Marshall, MN. The company completed the expansion of its alternative protein facilities in Serbia, which is a significant milestone.
Management is implementing measures to enhance productivity and efficiency across its operations. To achieve operational excellence, ADM is restructuring its organization. This includes setting new goals and adapting its operations to be more efficient and responsive.
Further, the company is actively looking to increase its presence in the fast-growing alternative protein market. A key development in its growth strategy is the agreement with Benson Hill, which involves processing and commercializing a range of proprietary ingredients made from ultra-high protein soybeans.
ADM's strategic roadmap for 2024 centers on three pivotal goals, which include managing through economic cycles, achieving nutrition recovery and optimizing shareholder returns. The progress in these areas during the first quarter reflects ADM's robust strategy, showcasing the company’s resilience in turbulent market conditions.
Archer Daniels is also focused on productivity and innovation, and aligning with trends in food security, health and wellbeing. This positions the company for sustainable long-term profit growth. In the first quarter of 2024, ADM has made substantial progress across key initiatives. Production volumes and utilization at the Green Bison joint venture with Marathon have notably increased, with plans to achieve sustained full run rates by the fall harvest.
Moreover, its carbohydrate solutions business has achieved nearly 10% volume growth in bio solutions, alongside effective management of core business demands. ADM has exceeded its 2023 target of 2 million acres in regenerative agriculture programs and has raised its 2025 acreage goal to 5 million acres, underscoring its commitment to sustainable practices. The ongoing drive for excellence program has generated nearly 1,200 validated proposals, driving operational efficiencies and cost savings.
Final Thoughts
With its strong strategic initiatives, expansion plans and commitment to innovation, Archer Daniels has positioned itself for continued success. However, investors should be mindful of potential risks, such as the challenging U.S. consumer environment and increased expenses, which could impact ADM's performance.
3 Picks You Can’t Miss
Here, we have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely, Vital Farms (VITL - Free Report) , Vita Coco Company (COCO - Free Report) and Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI - Free Report) .
Vital Farms offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). VITL has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 102.1%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 22.5% and 59.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.
Vita Coco, which develops, markets and distributes coconut water products, currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. COCO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.3%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vita Coco’s current financial-year sales and earnings implies an improvement of 3.5% and 40.5%, respectively, from the prior-year actuals.
Ollie's Bargain, the extreme-value retailer of brand-name merchandise, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). OLLI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.4%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ollie's Bargain’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates a rise of around 7.9% and 13.1%, respectively, from the year-earlier levels.