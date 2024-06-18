We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS - Free Report) standing at $24.15, reflecting a +1.68% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.95%.
The the stock of company has risen by 63.01% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 1.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.05, signifying a 266.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $295.32 million, indicating a 42.04% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.18 per share and a revenue of $1.23 billion, representing changes of +263.64% and +40.58%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.8% higher. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 131.3. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.7 for its industry.
The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.