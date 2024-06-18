JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (
JPM Quick Quote JPM - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $194.98, indicating a +0.62% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.95%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 5.38% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71%.
The upcoming earnings release of JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 12, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.17, signifying a 4.58% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $43.25 billion, indicating a 4.7% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.41 per share and a revenue of $165.72 billion, representing changes of +1.11% and +4.82%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.13% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.65, so one might conclude that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a premium comparatively.
One should further note that JPM currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Banks - Major Regional industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.74.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
