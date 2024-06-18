We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
General Motors (GM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
General Motors (GM - Free Report) closed at $47.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.95%.
Coming into today, shares of the an automotive manufacturer had gained 2.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 5.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of General Motors in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.67, up 39.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $44.94 billion, up 0.43% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.44 per share and revenue of $174.72 billion, indicating changes of +22.92% and +1.68%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for General Motors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, General Motors is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, General Motors is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.95. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.76.
Meanwhile, GM's PEG ratio is currently 0.54. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. GM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.