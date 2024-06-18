Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Berkshire Hathaway B (
BRK.B Quick Quote BRK.B - Free Report) ending at $407.32, denoting a +0.44% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.95%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 2.73% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $5.10, marking a 10.39% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $97.31 billion, indicating a 5.19% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.71 per share and revenue of $368.44 billion, which would represent changes of +8.91% and +1.09%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.24% higher. Currently, Berkshire Hathaway B is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Berkshire Hathaway B is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.68. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.15.
We can also see that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.1. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.46.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, finds itself in the top 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
