Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Soars 27.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM - Free Report) shares rallied 27.3% in the last trading session to close at $33. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 7.7% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of the company rallied, driven by optimism over the announcement of the positive interim data from two phase IIb studies evaluating volixibat in patients with primary biliary cholangitis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.44 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +52.2%. Revenues are expected to be $75.09 million, up 100.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Mirum Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MIRM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 1.8% higher at $85.02. Over the past month, BMRN has returned 7.7%.

BioMarin's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.5% over the past month to $0.56. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +3.7%. BioMarin currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


