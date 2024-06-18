Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Shares of Motorola (MSI - Free Report) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 3.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $382.92 in the previous session. Motorola has gained 22.3% since the start of the year compared to the 26% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 36.7% return for the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 2, 2024, Motorola reported EPS of $2.81 versus consensus estimate of $2.52 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 1.9%.

For the current fiscal year, Motorola is expected to post earnings of $13.08 per share on $10.68 billion in revenues. This represents a 9.46% change in EPS on a 7.05% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $14.12 per share on $11.28 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 7.97% and 5.58%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Motorola may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Motorola has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 29.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 15.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 28.3X versus its peer group's average of 16.6X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 3.09. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Motorola currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Motorola meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Motorola shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.


