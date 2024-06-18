We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Surges 34.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Xponential Fitness (XPOF - Free Report) shares soared 34.3% in the last trading session to close at $15.13. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 28.1% gain over the past four weeks.
Shares of Xponential Fitness soared following the announcement of a new CEO. The Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Mark King as CEO, effective June 17, 2024.
This franchisor of boutique fitness brands is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +171.4%. Revenues are expected to be $83.93 million, up 8.5% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Xponential Fitness, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on XPOF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Xponential Fitness belongs to the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Caesars Entertainment (CZR - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 0.3% higher at $36.12. Over the past month, CZR has returned 1.4%.
Caesars Entertainment's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +4.5% over the past month to $0.19. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -76.8%. Caesars Entertainment currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).