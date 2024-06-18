We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Chipotle Mexican Grill is one of 213 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, CMG has moved about 47.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 12.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Chipotle Mexican Grill is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Itochu Corp. (ITOCY - Free Report) . The stock is up 16% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Itochu Corp.'s current year EPS has increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Chipotle Mexican Grill belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.4% so far this year, so CMG is performing better in this area.
Itochu Corp. however, belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #177. The industry has moved +3.9% so far this year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill and Itochu Corp. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.