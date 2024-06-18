We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Sterling Infrastructure (STRL - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Sterling Infrastructure is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 94 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Sterling Infrastructure is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, STRL has moved about 35.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 8.1%. This means that Sterling Infrastructure is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Babcock International Group PLC (BCKIY - Free Report) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 44.9%.
In Babcock International Group PLC's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Sterling Infrastructure is a member of the Engineering - R and D Services industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 23.1% so far this year, so STRL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Babcock International Group PLC is also part of the same industry.
Sterling Infrastructure and Babcock International Group PLC could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.