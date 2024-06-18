We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Immersion (IMMR) This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Immersion (IMMR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
Immersion is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 618 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Immersion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMMR's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, IMMR has gained about 53.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 26% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Immersion is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM - Free Report) . The stock is up 29.7% year-to-date.
In PubMatic, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 39.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Immersion belongs to the Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 23% so far this year, meaning that IMMR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, PubMatic, Inc. falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 138 stocks and is ranked #73. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.1%.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Immersion and PubMatic, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.