We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Allstate (ALL) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Allstate (ALL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Allstate is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 854 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Allstate is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALL's full-year earnings has moved 16.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, ALL has gained about 13.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 3.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Allstate is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Credicorp (BAP - Free Report) . The stock is up 4.5% year-to-date.
In Credicorp's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Allstate belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.8% so far this year, meaning that ALL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Credicorp falls under the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 66 stocks and is ranked #47. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4%.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Allstate and Credicorp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.