Are Business Services Stocks Lagging KornFerry International (KFY) This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Korn/Ferry (KFY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Korn/Ferry is one of 316 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Korn/Ferry is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KFY's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, KFY has returned 11.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 5.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Korn/Ferry is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Business Services sector, Outbrain Inc. (OB - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.9%.
For Outbrain Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 106.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Korn/Ferry belongs to the Staffing Firms industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #199 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 15.9% so far this year, so KFY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Outbrain Inc. falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 173 stocks and is ranked #62. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +18.8%.
Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Korn/Ferry and Outbrain Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.