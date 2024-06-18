We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is aTyr Pharma (ATYR) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Atyr Pharma (ATYR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Atyr Pharma is one of 1043 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atyr Pharma is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATYR's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, ATYR has gained about 25.5% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 5%. This shows that Atyr Pharma is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is High Tide Inc. (HITI - Free Report) . The stock has returned 49.7% year-to-date.
In High Tide Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 166.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Atyr Pharma is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 502 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.3% this year, meaning that ATYR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, High Tide Inc. falls under the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 91 stocks and is ranked #95. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3%.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Atyr Pharma and High Tide Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.