Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (DDI - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR is one of 283 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDI's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that DDI has returned about 40.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -1%. This means that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report) . The stock is up 56.2% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, SharkNinja, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.6% this year, meaning that DDI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, SharkNinja, Inc. belongs to the Furniture industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #62. The industry has moved +1.7% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR and SharkNinja, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.