FactSet (FDS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS - Free Report) is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jun 21, before market open.
FDS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average negative surprise of 0.17%.
Q3 Expectations
The consensus estimate for FactSet’s fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $554.1 million, indicating a 4.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have been driven by GenAI banker efficiency tools and the release of Transcript Assistant.
We expect revenues from the Americas to be $353.7 million, indicating 4.7% year-over-year growth. EMEA revenues are anticipated to increase 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals to $143.3 million. Revenues from Asia Pacific are estimated to be $58.6 million, implying an 8.3% increase on a year-over-year basis.
The consensus mark for the earnings is pegged at $3.9 per share, suggesting 3.2% growth on a year-over-year basis. The bottom line is expected to have been positively impacted by strong margins.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FactSet this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
FactSet has an Earnings ESP of +1.31% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Performances of Other Business Services Companies
Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL - Free Report) reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results.
SRCL’s quarterly adjusted EPS was 57 cents, which surpassed the consensus estimate by 5.6% and increased 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $665 million missed the consensus mark by 1.6% and declined 2.8% year over year.
Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter 2024 results.
VRSK’s adjusted earnings (excluding 11 cents from non-recurring items) were $1.6 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.2% and increasing 26.4% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $704 million surpassed the consensus estimate marginally and increased 8% year over year on a reported basis and 6.9% on an organic constant-currency basis.
