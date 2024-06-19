We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Strength Seen in Silk Road Medical (SILK): Can Its 24.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Silk Road Medical (SILK - Free Report) shares rallied 24% in the last trading session to close at $26.88. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.7% loss over the past four weeks.
Silk Road Medical scored a strong price increase on investors’ optimism following the company’s latest announcement of its acquisition agreement with Boston Scientific Corporation. The transaction, representing an equity value of approximately $1.26 billion, is likely to close in the second half of 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approval by Silk Road’s stockholders and applicable regulatory approvals.
This medical device maker is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%. Revenues are expected to be $49.6 million, up 9.5% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Silk Road Medical, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SILK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Silk Road Medical is a member of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. One other stock in the same industry, CVRx (CVRX - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 0.8% higher at $11.05. CVRX has returned 32.4% over the past month.
CVRx's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.51. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +8.9%. CVRx currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).