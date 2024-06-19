We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3 ETF Areas & Stocks to Win Despite Soft Retail Sales in May
Retail sales was weaker than expected in May. Sales rose just 0.1% sequentially, one-tenth of a percentage point below the Dow Jones estimate. However, the result was slightly better than the downwardly revised 0.2% decline in April.
This unexpected stagnation in consumer spending indicates a possible shift in consumer behavior amidst persistent inflation and higher interest rates. On a year-over-year basis, sales rose 2.3%. The sales number was worse when excluding autos, with a fall of 0.1% against the estimate for a 0.2% uptick.
Below we highlight a few areas and the related ETFs & stocks that may benefit handsomely despite the soft retail sales.
Winning Areas
Non-Store Retailers
Sales at non-store retailers rose 6.8% year over year in May 2024. On a sequential basis, sales gained 0.8% in May.
Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY - Free Report) – The underlying index of the fund utilizes a rule-based methodology to select a globally diversified group of companies with 70% or more sales coming online and virtually. The fund charges 65 bps in fees.
Carvana (CVNA - Free Report) – Carvana Co. is a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The stock has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Miscellaneous Store Retailers
Sales rose 7.3% year over year in May 2024. On a sequential basis, sales gained 0.4% in May. Investors should also note that salesfor clothing & clothing accessories increased 2.4% year over year in May 2024. On a sequential basis, sales gained 0.9% in May.
SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT - Free Report) – The underlying S&P Retail Select Industry Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P TMI. The S&P TMI tracks all the U.S. common stocks listed on the NYSE, AMEX, NASDAQ National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Retail Index is a modified equal weight index. The fund charges 35 bps in fees. The fund XRT has about one-fifth weight in the apparel segment.
Walmart (WMT - Free Report) – Walmart Inc. has evolved from just being a traditional brick-and-mortar retailer into an omnichannel player. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Electronics & Appliance Stores
Sales rose 1.8% year over year in May. On a sequential basis, sales inched up 0.4% in May.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH - Free Report) – The underlying MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index tracks the overall performance of companies involved in semiconductor production and equipment. The fund charges 35 bps in fees.
Best Buy (BBY - Free Report) – Best Buy Company is a multinational specialty retailer of consumer electronics, home office products, entertainment software, communication, food preparation, wellness, health, security, appliances and related services. The stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).