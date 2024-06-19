Analysts on Wall Street project that FedEx (
Seeking Clues to FedEx (FDX) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that FedEx (FDX - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $5.34 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 8.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $22.12 billion, increasing 0.9% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain FedEx metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other and Eliminations' to come in at $775.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- FedEx Services' will reach $71.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- FedEx Express' to reach $10.37 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.4% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- FedEx Ground' reaching $8.54 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - Total U.S Domestic Package' at 2,572.81 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,678 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average daily freight pounds - FedEx Express - Freight - International airfreight' should arrive at 788.53 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 950 thousand in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - Total International Export Package' will reach 1,012.83 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 980 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue per package - FedEx Express - Package - U.S. domestic composite Yield' will reach $23.18. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $22.65.
The consensus estimate for 'Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - U.S. deferred' stands at 938.56 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,002 thousand.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Composite Weight per LTL shipment - FedEx Freight segment' will likely reach 950.93 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 966 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - U.S. overnight box' of 1,187.49 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,214 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - International Domestic' should come in at 1,733.36 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,764 thousand.
View all Key Company Metrics for FedEx here>>>
FedEx shares have witnessed a change of -1.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FDX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>