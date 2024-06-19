Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are Investors Undervaluing The ODP Corporation (ODP) Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) . ODP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.80, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.11. Over the past 52 weeks, ODP's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.40 and as low as 5.53, with a median of 8.40.

Finally, our model also underscores that ODP has a P/CF ratio of 7.20. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. ODP's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 20.46. Over the past year, ODP's P/CF has been as high as 9.51 and as low as 5.37, with a median of 6.38.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in The ODP Corporation's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ODP is an impressive value stock right now.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The ODP Corporation (ODP) - free report >>

Published in

cheap-stocks pe-ratio undervalued-stocks valuation value-stocks