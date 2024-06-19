We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy KB Home (KBH) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is KB Home (KBH - Free Report) . KBH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.28, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.80. Over the past year, KBH's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.59 and as low as 5.72, with a median of 7.97.
KBH is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KBH's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.79. Over the past 52 weeks, KBH's PEG has been as high as 1.35 and as low as 0.66, with a median of 0.81.
We should also highlight that KBH has a P/B ratio of 1.36. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.64. Over the past 12 months, KBH's P/B has been as high as 1.45 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.19.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. KBH has a P/S ratio of 0.8. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.93.
Finally, we should also recognize that KBH has a P/CF ratio of 8.45. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 9.05. Over the past 52 weeks, KBH's P/CF has been as high as 9.04 and as low as 5.04, with a median of 7.41.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that KB Home is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, KBH sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.