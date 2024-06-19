We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Cava Group (CAVA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Cava Group is one of 213 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Cava Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAVA's full-year earnings has moved 43.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, CAVA has moved about 121.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 12%. This shows that Cava Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Gap (GPS - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 23.5%.
For Gap, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 27.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Cava Group belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.8% so far this year, meaning that CAVA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Gap belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #85. The industry has moved +20.2% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Cava Group and Gap. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.