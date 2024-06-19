We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Medical Stocks Lagging DURECT (DRRX) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Durect (DRRX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Durect is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1042 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Durect is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRRX's full-year earnings has moved 31.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, DRRX has moved about 169.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 4.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Durect is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Elevance Health (ELV - Free Report) . The stock is up 11.8% year-to-date.
For Elevance Health, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Durect is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 185 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 9.2% this year, meaning that DRRX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Elevance Health belongs to the Medical Services industry. This 58-stock industry is currently ranked #98. The industry has moved +3.8% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Durect and Elevance Health. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.