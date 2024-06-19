We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Hanesbrands (HBI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. HanesBrands (HBI - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
HanesBrands is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 283 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HanesBrands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HBI's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, HBI has moved about 11.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -1%. As we can see, HanesBrands is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Caleres Inc. (CAL - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.4%.
In Caleres Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, HanesBrands belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 19.2% so far this year, so HBI is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Caleres Inc. falls under the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #38. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -8.9%.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to HanesBrands and Caleres Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.