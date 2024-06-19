We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Audioeye (AEYE) This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has AudioEye (AEYE - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
AudioEye is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 618 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AudioEye is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEYE's full-year earnings has moved 900% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, AEYE has returned 236.9% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 26.1%. This means that AudioEye is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Camtek (CAMT - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 71.9%.
For Camtek, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, AudioEye belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 138 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.8% so far this year, meaning that AEYE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Camtek, however, belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #241. The industry has moved -7.4% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track AudioEye and Camtek. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.