We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Geopark (GPRK) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Geopark (GPRK - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Geopark is one of 248 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Geopark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPRK's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that GPRK has returned about 24% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 3.2%. As we can see, Geopark is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Coterra Energy (CTRA - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.6%.
Over the past three months, Coterra Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Geopark belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2% this year, meaning that GPRK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Coterra Energy is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Geopark and Coterra Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.