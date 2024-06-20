We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Associated British Foods (ASBFY) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Associated British Foods PLC is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 192 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Associated British Foods PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASBFY's full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, ASBFY has returned 4.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 1.5% on average. This shows that Associated British Foods PLC is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 9.9% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Chewy's current year EPS has increased 165.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Associated British Foods PLC is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.2% this year, meaning that ASBFY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Chewy, however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this 29-stock industry is ranked #55. The industry has moved -0.8% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Associated British Foods PLC and Chewy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.