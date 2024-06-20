We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1042 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Actinium Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATNM's full-year earnings has moved 13.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that ATNM has returned about 54.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 4.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Actinium Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Encompass Health (EHC - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 27.9%.
For Encompass Health, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Actinium Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 185 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9.2% so far this year, so ATNM is performing better in this area.
Encompass Health, however, belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #34. The industry has moved +8.5% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Actinium Pharmaceuticals and Encompass Health. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.