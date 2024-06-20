We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has BrightView (BV) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. BrightView Holdings (BV - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
BrightView Holdings is one of 283 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BrightView Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BV's full-year earnings has moved 9.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, BV has returned 62.1% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -1%. This means that BrightView Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Grand Canyon Education (LOPE - Free Report) . The stock has returned 2.2% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Grand Canyon Education's current year EPS has increased 2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, BrightView Holdings is a member of the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #178 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12% so far this year, meaning that BV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Grand Canyon Education falls under the Schools industry. Currently, this industry has 18 stocks and is ranked #13. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0%.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track BrightView Holdings and Grand Canyon Education. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.