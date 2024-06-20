We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Jumia Technologies (JMIA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Jumia Technologies is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Jumia Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JMIA's full-year earnings has moved 26.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, JMIA has gained about 122.4% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 12%. This means that Jumia Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Sprouts Farmers (SFM - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 61.6%.
The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers' current year EPS has increased 5.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Jumia Technologies is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16% so far this year, so JMIA is performing better in this area.
Sprouts Farmers, however, belongs to the Food - Natural Foods Products industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #14. The industry has moved +16.3% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Jumia Technologies and Sprouts Farmers. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.