Is GATX (GATX) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Gatx (GATX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Gatx is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 132 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Gatx is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GATX's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, GATX has gained about 11% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 4.8%. This means that Gatx is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Despegar.com (DESP - Free Report) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 47%.
The consensus estimate for Despegar.com's current year EPS has increased 11% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Gatx is a member of the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.8% so far this year, so GATX is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
Despegar.com, however, belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this 26-stock industry is ranked #155. The industry has moved -9.5% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Gatx and Despegar.com. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.