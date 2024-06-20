We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Bodycote (BYPLF) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Bodycote (BYPLF - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Bodycote is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 222 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bodycote is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYPLF's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, BYPLF has returned 13.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 4.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Bodycote is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ingersoll Rand (IR - Free Report) . The stock has returned 22.3% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Ingersoll Rand's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Bodycote belongs to the Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.8% this year, meaning that BYPLF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Ingersoll Rand belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 44-stock industry is currently ranked #74. The industry has moved +3.7% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Bodycote and Ingersoll Rand. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.