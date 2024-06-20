Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are Investors Undervaluing Greencore Group (GNCGY) Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Greencore Group (GNCGY - Free Report) . GNCGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.23, which compares to its industry's average of 15.62. Over the last 12 months, GNCGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.15 and as low as 5.36, with a median of 7.51.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is GNCGY's P/B ratio of 1.76. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. GNCGY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.08. Over the past year, GNCGY's P/B has been as high as 1.76 and as low as 0.75, with a median of 1.01.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Greencore Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GNCGY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Greencore Group (GNCGY) - free report >>

Published in

cheap-stocks pe-ratio undervalued-stocks valuation value-stocks